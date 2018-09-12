Open burning prohibitions rescinded in northwest B.C.

Category two and category three open burning now allowed

Open burning prohibitions have been rescinded in northwest B.C.

Category two and category three open burning are again allowed throughout the Northwest Fire Centre’s jurisdiction, including the Burns Lake, Houston and Smithers areas.

The following fire-related activities are now allowed:

– Stubble or grass fires over an area smaller than 2,000 square metres;

– The use of burning barrels and burning cages;

– The use of air curtain burners;

– The use of binary exploding targets;

– The use of sky lanterns; and

– The use of fireworks, including firecrackers.

The use of a woodstove is not considered open burning and is allowed if the fire in the stove is vented through a structure that has a flue and is incorporated in a building.

Although fire danger ratings have dropped in the region due to recent rainfall and cooler temperatures, the public is strongly encouraged to exercise caution with any outdoor burning or campfire use.

“It is the responsibility of the individual to ensure that burning is done in a safe and responsible manner, in accordance with open burning regulations,” said Carolyn Bartos, fire information officer for the Northwest Fire Centre.

Anyone planning to burn a pile larger than two metres high by three metres wide, or conduct a grass burn larger than 0.2 hectares (category three fires), must obtain a burn registration number ahead of time by calling 1-888-797-1717.

