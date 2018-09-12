Open burning prohibitions rescinded in northwest B.C.

Category two and category three open burning now allowed

Open burning prohibitions have been rescinded in northwest B.C.

Category two and category three open burning are again allowed throughout the Northwest Fire Centre’s jurisdiction, including the Burns Lake, Houston and Smithers areas.

READ MORE: Campfire ban rescinded throughout Northwest Fire Centre

The following fire-related activities are now allowed:

– Stubble or grass fires over an area smaller than 2,000 square metres;

– The use of burning barrels and burning cages;

– The use of air curtain burners;

– The use of binary exploding targets;

– The use of sky lanterns; and

– The use of fireworks, including firecrackers.

The use of a woodstove is not considered open burning and is allowed if the fire in the stove is vented through a structure that has a flue and is incorporated in a building.

Although fire danger ratings have dropped in the region due to recent rainfall and cooler temperatures, the public is strongly encouraged to exercise caution with any outdoor burning or campfire use.

“It is the responsibility of the individual to ensure that burning is done in a safe and responsible manner, in accordance with open burning regulations,” said Carolyn Bartos, fire information officer for the Northwest Fire Centre.

Anyone planning to burn a pile larger than two metres high by three metres wide, or conduct a grass burn larger than 0.2 hectares (category three fires), must obtain a burn registration number ahead of time by calling 1-888-797-1717.

 

@flavio_nienow
flavionienow@gmail.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Jagmeet Singh says he and NDP must do better at communicating with Canadians
Next story
Newspaper reprints controversial cartoon of Serena Williams

Just Posted

Nadina Lake and Verdun Mountain fires 40 per cent contained

Island Lake Fire not expected to grow further

Special Bulkley Valley cold weather statement

Environment Canada put out a special weather statement calling for frost the next few nights.

Staff shortage closes pool on Sundays

The Bulkley Valley Regional Pool and Recreation Centre needs more lifeguards.

Port Edward did not receive LNG support letter

Port Edward leadership says it supports 14 mayors responding to northwest B.C. LNG challenge

Smithers fire ban over

Cool and rain makes campfires cool again.

Carole James unmoved by B.C. speculation tax concerns

Speculation tax triggered local ‘recession,’ B.C. mayors say

One of three rescued bear cubs in Banff likely eaten by grizzly

Parks Canada says they found the one-year-old bear’s carcass in early September after her GPS collar was stationary for 24 hours

Pressure to recruit French immersion teachers with increasing enrolment in B.C.

Provincewide popularity on the rise leading to nationwide recruiting drives

Housing Minister Selina Robinson touts B.C. government housing programs

Municipal leaders cheer new infrastructure funds

Half of young golfers surveyed plan to smoke pot on the links

British Columbia Golf and Inside Golf surveyed more than 5,400 golfers province-wide

Mother of baby revived at South Surrey, U.S. border ‘so grateful’

Six-month-old stopped breathing at Pacific Highway crossing

‘It’s coming straight for us’: Canadians in Florence’s path prepare for worst

Ottawa is warning Canadians to avoid all travel to that stretch of the U.S. East Coast.

Telkwa museum vandalized

Museum asks whoever broke the sign to rectify the error and help fix it.

Heroes accomplishment in spite of bureaucrats

Former Southside resident calls ranchers who ignored evacuation order to fight fire heroes.

Most Read