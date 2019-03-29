Police officers carry evidence after raiding a house in Kingston, Ontario, on Thursday Jan. 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Ontario youth faces new terrorism charges

The youth was earlier charged with knowingly facilitating a terrorist activity

A youth is facing new charges in connection with a terrorism investigation in Kingston, Ont.

The charges were read in provincial court Friday as the youth appeared at a bail hearing.

The suspect, who cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was earlier charged with knowingly facilitating a terrorist activity, and counselling another person to “deliver, place, discharge or detonate an explosive or other lethal device” in a public place.

He now also faces charges of “making, or having in his possession or under his care of control an explosive substance” designed to endanger life “or cause serious damage to property.”

The youth is also accused of “doing anything with intent” to cause harm or death using an explosive subtance.

While the reasons for the charges were outlined in court, none of the evidence, submissions and reasons presented during the hearing can be revealed under the terms of a strict publication ban.

The youth was mostly expressionless throughout the day while the proceedings transpired.

For much of the morning he sat with his head bowed, but looked up and even smiled occasionally as he listened with the aid of simultaneous translation.

The youth, clad in a purple jacket, was charged after a Canadian police investigation sparked by a tip from the FBI.

The bail proceedings were initially scheduled to last two days but were extended Friday for a third day, with the hearing expected to wrap up Monday.

Defense lawyer Simon Borys said a decision on whether the youth will be granted bail would likely not be rendered until a later date.

The youth last appeared in court March 12.

Police have said no specific target had been established before the suspect was arrested in late January.

A 20-year-old man was also taken into custody at that time, but was released within hours.

