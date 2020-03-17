Ontario Premier Doug Ford answers questions as Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams, left, listen in during a news conference at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Monday March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Ontario reports first death linked to COVID-19
The man himself wasn’t a confirmed case before he died, rather he was under investigation for the virus
Ontario health officials are confirming the province’s first death in a patient with COVID-19.
A spokesman for Health Minister Christine Elliott says the 77-year-old man in the Muskoka region was a close contact of another positive case.
Travis Kann says the man himself wasn’t a confirmed case before he died, rather he was under investigation for the virus.
COVID-19 was discovered after his death.
The investigation into the exact cause of death is ongoing.
The Canadian Press
Coronavirus
