Ontario reports first death linked to COVID-19

The man himself wasn’t a confirmed case before he died, rather he was under investigation for the virus

Ontario Premier Doug Ford answers questions as Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams, left, listen in during a news conference at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Monday March 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Ontario health officials are confirming the province’s first death in a patient with COVID-19.

A spokesman for Health Minister Christine Elliott says the 77-year-old man in the Muskoka region was a close contact of another positive case.

Travis Kann says the man himself wasn’t a confirmed case before he died, rather he was under investigation for the virus.

COVID-19 was discovered after his death.

The investigation into the exact cause of death is ongoing.

The Canadian Press

