Smithers Secondary School. (Josh Casey photo)

Online petition decries Smithers Secondary decision to remove student-painted ceiling tiles

The petition had nearly 1,000 signatures as of Feb. 19

If you went to Smithers Secondary School (SSS) over the past few decades you may remember a program where the school offered senior students a chance to paint their own ceiling tile which would then hang in the school’s halls.

Now the school is taking down those tiles.

The Interior News has learned that on Feb. 14 a number of tiles were taken down from two hallways in the school while a number still remained in other hallways.

In response a current SSS student has started a petition expressing their disagreement with the decision. As of Feb. 19 it has just over 900 signatures.

“There is great disappointment throughout the student and teacher population,” wrote Brianna Lancaster on the online petition page.

Lancaster said that her and a number of other students feel the tiles should stay as they reflect the strong artistic presence within the school of both former and present students.

“Some tiles are very personal in nature while others show one’s imagination,” she said. “All students have thoroughly enjoyed seeing [these] tiles and having them be a part of the environment of their school.”

The Interior News has reached out to SSS administration for comment on the decision.

READ MORE: Smithers Secondary School honours Antoinette Austin, Bill Goodacre in annual portrait project

SSS art teacher Perry Rath told The Interior News he has spoken to many students, parents and alumni who have expressed disappointment and sadness from the school’s decision to remove the tiles.

He added that as of Wednesday afternoon a number of SSS students had gathered to make signs highlighting their opposition to the decision, with slogans such as “Give us back our art” and “This is not a prison”.

According to the online petition the decision was made by the school administration in an attempt to modernize the school alongside other upgrades to SSS’s science lab and the repainting of a number of walls within the school.

Beyond Lancaster’s petition there were a number of other SSS students, both past and present, who voiced their opposition to the school’s decision.

“I graduated from there in 2002 and some of my friends from those 4 years have their tiles up there,” wrote one individual.

“This was not only one of my favourite projects to do, but it was also one of my favourite things about SSS, allowing us kids to ‘leave our mark’ in the school,” wrote another former student.

Currently the school still has the ceiling tiles that have been removed. It’s unclear what the timeline for when they will be thrown out is, however students are able to pick up their tiles from the school while they are still there.

This is a developing story, more to come.


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
New highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.
VIDEO: Man charged after allegedly wielding two meat cleavers in Lower Mainland Walmart

