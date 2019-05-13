Onex signs agreement to buy WestJet in deal valued at $5B, including debt

Onex will pay $31 per share for WestJet, which will continue to operate as a privately held company

Onex Corp. has signed a friendly deal to buy WestJet Airlines Ltd. in a transaction it valued at $5 billion, including assumed debt.

Under the agreement announced Monday, Onex will pay $31 per share for WestJet, which will continue to operate as a privately held company.

Shares in the airline closed at $18.52 on Friday.

WestJet founder and chairman Clive Beddoe said Onex is an ideal partner for the airline.

“I am particularly pleased that WestJet will remain headquartered in Calgary and will continue to build on the success that our 14,000 WestJetters have created,” Beddoe said in a statement.

The deal comes after Onex approached the airline in March.

“WestJet is one of Canada’s strongest brands and we have tremendous respect for the business that Clive Beddoe and all WestJetters have built over the years,” said Tawfiq Popatia, a managing director at Onex.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including court, regulatory and shareholder approvals.

WestJet’s board of directors has unanimously recommended shareholders vote in favour of the deal at meeting expected to be held in July.

The deal is expected to close in the latter part of 2019 or early 2020.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Danger subsiding after B.C. properties threatened by several weekend wildfires
Next story
NDP unveils parts of climate plan in motion as the Green Party edges closer

Just Posted

Crown seeks 9-10 years for Ronald Fowler attempted murder conviction

Sentencing arguments heard at B.C. Supreme Court in Smithers today

No charges laid in VIP fishing trip to Ecstall River, anglers told

But DFO says ongoing conversations will limit likelihood of repeat incidents

Wet’suwet’en First Nation tells court it should have been consulted after artifacts found at pipeline site

Petition challenges the decision of the B.C. Oil and Gas Commission and provincial Archaeology Branch

Lara Beckett new NCLGA president

Beckett moves up from first vice-president

Smithers Recycling Depot ablaze

Firefighters from Smithers, Telkwa and Houston on scene, video to follow

Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dead at 97Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dead at 97

In recent years, Day had been an animal rights advocate

NDP unveils parts of climate plan in motion as the Green Party edges closer

Singh however insists today’s motion is not an attempt to beat back Green support

Danger subsiding after B.C. properties threatened by several weekend wildfires

The blaze broke out Saturday near the community of Lejac, about five kilometres east of Fraser Lake

Onex signs agreement to buy WestJet in deal valued at $5B, including debt

Onex will pay $31 per share for WestJet, which will continue to operate as a privately held company

Evacuation order for Fraser Lake fire lifted

The state of emergency and evacuation order related to the fire burning… Continue reading

UPDATE: The Lejac fire now categorized as ‘being held’

Residents should be cautious during May long weekend, RDBN says

Leonard’s buzzer-beater lifts Raptors to Game 7 win over 76ers

Toronto advances to NBA’s Eastern Conference final after beating Philadelphia 92-90

Concern of wind change near Fraser Lake fire

A wind change later in the day on May 12 might pose… Continue reading

VIDEO: Wildfire burning in east part of Kamloops

There are no structures affected, though there are homes nearby

Most Read