One person person dies after single-vehicle accident on Old Babine Lake Road

Another person is in serious but stable condition.

One person has died and another is in serious but stable condition after a single vehicle rollover on Old Babine Lake Road, near Hynes Road, took place at around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday Smithers RCMP announced.

Two people were ejected from the vehicle during the accident.

Both were taken to Bulkley Valley Regional Hospital. One of the victims died while at the hospital as a result of injuries sustained from the incident.

An RCMP Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstructionist Services (ICARS) officer has attended the scene and is supporting the ongoing police investigation.

Old Babine Lake road was temporarily closed until about 10:00 a.m. on Saturday morning to protect the collision scene and allow ICARS to complete their examination.

The Smithers RCMP believe that there were witnesses to the collision or were present at the scene shortly after the collision that have not been spoken with and are asking that those witnesses contact the Smithers RCMP at 250-847-3233.

