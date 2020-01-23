One person in Vancouver being monitored for coronavirus, feds say

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu said five or six people are being monitored in Canada

Minister of Health Patricia Hadju speaks to media during the third and final day of the Liberal cabinet retreat at the Fairmont Hotel in Winnipeg, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Sudoma

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu says several people in Canada are under observation for signs they may have contracted a coronavirus from China, but that the risk to Canadians remains low.

Hajdu said five or six people are being monitored in Canada, including at least one in Vancouver and another Quebec.

She said one person was cleared of having the virus, but health officials are monitoring the others.

“At this point, there has not been a positive case in Canada,” Hajdu told reporters ahead of a meeting of Liberal MPs on Parliament Hill on Thursday. ”The risk is low to Canadians.”

At least 17 people have died in China. The city at the centre of the outbreak, Wuhan, is under quarantine as health officials scramble to understand the mysterious disease and keep it from spreading.

The World Health Organization is contemplating whether to declare a global health emergency because of the disease, which has infected at least 500 people in China, with cases popping up in other countries as well.

Hajdu said the federal government is working with international partners to identify the disease and determine next steps.

People flying into Canada from overseas are being encouraged to self-report if they are experiencing any flu-like symptoms.

Hajdu said it is too early to determine what additional measures may be required.

“I think it’s important that we’re not alarmist, but that we’re cautious and we’re prudent, and that’s exactly what Canada is doing,” Hajdu said.

The Canadian Press

