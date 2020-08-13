An RCMP cruiser blocks Hwy 16 just east of Laidlaw Rd. following a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck Aug 13 at approximately 3:15 p.m. (Thom Barker photo)

One person dead in Hwy 16 collision between pickup and motorcycle

Hwy estimated to be closed near Babine Lake Rd. until approximately 11 p.m.

A motorcyclist has lost their life following a collision with a pickup truck this afternoon at approximately 3:15 p.m. between Smithers and Telkwa.

Emergency services pronounced one person dead at the site of the collision near Babine Lake Road.

Police are not releasing any more details at this time as they await a traffic reconstructionist from Terrace.

The highway is closed in both directions and an officer at the scene estimated traffic would be diverted for three to six hours. Only people who live on Laidlaw Rd. are be let through.

Smithers RCMP are asking anyone who may have seen the crash to call 250-847-3233.

MORE NEWS: 578 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19


editor@interior-news.com
Province, feds, Wet'suwet'en announce progress in MOU talks

