A small aircraft lies in a field next to the Trans-Canada Highway after a fatal crash near the Springbank Airport, west of Calgary, on Friday, April 22, 2022. The pilot killed in the crash has been identified as a plane crash west of Calgary has been identified as Michael James Wilton, president of FlightSimple, an aircraft sales company. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley

A small aircraft lies in a field next to the Trans-Canada Highway after a fatal crash near the Springbank Airport, west of Calgary, on Friday, April 22, 2022. The pilot killed in the crash has been identified as a plane crash west of Calgary has been identified as Michael James Wilton, president of FlightSimple, an aircraft sales company. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley

‘One of a kind’: Pilot killed in plane crash identified as Calgary business owner

Transportation Safety Board of Canada has taken over the investigation into the crash

A pilot who was killed in a plane crash west of Calgary has been identified as the president of a local aircraft sales company.

Two people were in the 1981 Mooney M20K aircraft on Friday when it crashed along Highway 1 near the Springbank Airport.

The pilot was killed and a 22-year-old woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

FlightSimple, an aircraft sales company, has identified the pilot as its president, Michael James Wilton.

A statement on the company’s website says he will be missed by everyone who met him.

It says Wilton, who was 45, was larger than life, a hero to his twin boys, and was loved for his courage, generosity and sense of humour.

“Mike was one of a kind, and irreplaceable,” said the statement.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has taken over the investigation into the fatal crash.

— The Canadian Press, with files from CTV Calgary

Fatal Plane Crash

Previous story
Class-action lawsuit against ICBC over underpaying accident victims gets green light
Next story
21 newborn puppies found covered in antifreeze in northeastern B.C.

Just Posted

Sailings of BC Ferries Northern Adventure from Prince Rupert to Haida Gwaii have been cancelled for the week of April 24 to 29, due to ferry staff contracting COVID-19, said a company representative. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
North Coast MLA addresses BC Ferries cancellations

Wildfire burns on Snake Hill near Kitwanga. (Screen capture/Jacob Beaton video/Facebook)
Wildfire service rescinds open fire ban

Fire Crew responded to the early morning fire at the Usk Chapel east of Terrace on April 22. (Usk Pioneer Chapel/Facebook)
Fire causes extensive damage to historic Usk Pioneer Chapel near Terrace

Scientists and district workers installed an air quality sensor at the Vanderhoof Airport on Monday (April 25). Back left to right: Vanderhoof Deputy Corporate Officer Ethan Fredeen, B.C. Air Quality Meteorologist Ben Weinstein, Vanderhoof Public Works Foreman Gary Erickson, B.C. Air Quality Meteorologist Vickie Irish and Vanderhoof Director of Community Services Heidi Goncalves. (Photo by Michael Bramadat-Willcock)
Vanderhoof gets new ‘citizen science’ air quality sensors