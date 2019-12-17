Police executed a search warrant Monday at the Montessori Educare Daycare, located at 7925 East Saanich Rd. in Saanichton. (Google Maps)

One man arrested after allegations at Vancouver Island Montessori daycare

Police executed a search warrant Monday at Montessori Educare Daycare in Central Saanich

One man has been arrested following allegations involving his conduct with children in his care at a Central Saanich daycare.

The Central Saanich Police Service is investigating allegations involving a male teacher at the Montessori Educare Daycare, located at 7925 East Saanich Rd. in Saanichton.

“We received information late last week and our officers worked on the case throughout the weekend,” said Chief Const. Les Sylven in a statement. “The investigation is in relation to his conduct with children in his care. We have been in contact with all relevant community partners including VIHA [Island Health] community care licensing, and most importantly, we are working to support the families involved.”

A search warrant was executed at the facility Monday morning, according to Sylven, and one suspect was arrested.

READ ALSO: Saanich nanny facing new charges of child pornography

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kitsumkalum family in need after fire destroys family home
Next story
Thieves snatch inflatable Frosty the Snowman off Vancouver Island seniors centre roof

Just Posted

Smithers slides its way into second round of voting for best B.C. sled town

Last year Tumbler Ridge won the competition beating out Flin Flon by less than 300 votes

Police seek victims of alleged Prince George pedophile

Kevin James Belcourt has been charged with several sex crimes involving a girl under 16

Telkwa lifts boil water advisory

The Village of Telkwa has just announced that as of 3:00 p.m.… Continue reading

Chevron’s move to exit Kitimat LNG project a dash of ‘cold water’ for gas industry

Canada Energy Regulator approved a 40-year licence to export natural gas for Kitimat LNG

New report into sawmill explosions released

The report recommends streamlining investigative process

VIDEO: Festive flashmob breaks out at Okanagan Superstore

Staff and customers in Westbank were feeling the holiday spirit last weekend

Permanent residents in B.C. should be able to vote, group says

B.C. Civil Liberties Association backs local for voting rights for non-citizen permanent residents

B.C. creates first guideline in Canada for treating alcohol addiction

Guideline focuses on early prevention, including screening patients as young as 12 years old

‘A nightmare I can never wake up from’: Mother of murdered girls gives tearful statement at B.C. court

Sentencing continues for Oak Bay father who killed his two daughters on Christmas Day 2017

Hackers target LifeLabs medical database in B.C., Ontario

Personal information of 15 million test clients involved

One man arrested after allegations at Vancouver Island Montessori daycare

Police executed a search warrant Monday at Montessori Educare Daycare in Central Saanich

‘I hate you’: Student tells former B.C. teacher who sexually exploited her

Bradley Furman’s sentencing hearing continues tomorrow

Kitsumkalum family in need after fire destroys family home

Donations being collected at Kitsumkalum Health Centre

Thieves snatch inflatable Frosty the Snowman off Vancouver Island seniors centre roof

Theft just the latest from VSC

Most Read