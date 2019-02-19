One in critical condition after train hits grader near Smithers

The collision occurred at the Lawson Road crossing in the rural community of Quick

A CN train collided with a road grader at the Lawson Road crossing on Feb. 19, 2019. (Grant Harris/Smithers Interior News)

A man has been flown to Vancouver for emergency treatment after a CN train struck a road grader east of Smithers.

It happened as the container train was heading west at the Lawson Road crossing at about 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The grader operator was badly hurt and had to be extricated by rescue personnel from Smithers and Telkwa.

He was taken to Bulkley Valley District Hospital in critical condition, and then immediately airlifted to Vancouver.

CN staff on site did not provide any comment, but a spokesperson from its head office in Montreal said crews responded to the incident and they are now investigating. The track remains closed until further notice.

A WorkSafeBC spokesperson said the agency was contacted at 11:55 a.m. by the RCMP. Officers have been deployed.