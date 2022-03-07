The slide occurred just east of Golden in the Kicking Horse Canyon. (MOTI photo)

1 person dead in weekend rockslide near Golden

One individual succumbed to their injuries after a rock fell on their vehicle

A person has died in a rockslide in the Kicking Horse Canyon on Friday afternoon (March 4), police have confirmed.

The Golden RCMP was notified of a rock fall and motor vehicle incident at approximately 3:50 p.m. local time.

Emergency crews all responded to the scene to help clear the danger zone.

One person was left in critical condition as a result of a rock falling on their vehicle. The individual was brought to the local area hospital and succumbed to their injuries the following day.

No further information will be released out of respect for the family.

The Golden RCMP would like to thank our partners for their hard work, and sincerely thank the citizens who came together to help those who were injured states Cpl. Mike Wilson.

Our hearts go out to the families of the injured parties.

The highway was closed for approximately two hours while emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

READ MORE: To the public from Kootenay Boundary family physicians and nurse practitioners

Claire Palmer
Editor for the Golden Star
Email me at claire.palmer@thegoldenstar.net
Follow me on Twitter

Local NewsOkanagan

Previous story
Northwest B.C. bar raises money for Ukraine with Stolichnaya vodka
Next story
Indigenous-focused coursework to be a high school graduation requirement in B.C.

Just Posted

Fishing the Bulkley River in Smithers. (Interior News archive photo)
Ontario man fined $1,000 for lying to obtain B.C. resident angler fishing licence

Former Telkwa mayor Brad Layton, second from left, has been charged with Fentanyl possession after stepping down as mayor in January. (Thom Barker photo)
Former Telkwa mayor charged with Fentanyl possession

Adam Kingsmill, far right, celebrates the opening of the 2022 Paralympic Games with Canadian teammates in Beijing, China. (Facebook photo)
UPDATE: Smithers’ Adam Kingsmill makes Paralympic debut in loss to Americans

BC Hydro and the Kitwanga Community Association have reached an agreement ending a dispute regarding streetlight overbilling. (Photo courtesy of BC Hydro)
BC Hydro agrees to credit back Kitwanga streetlight overpayments