One death confirmed in relation to COVID-19 outbreak at Greater Victoria hospital

At least 12 people infected with COVID-19 from outbreak

At least one person has died in relation to an outbreak of COVID-19 at a Greater Victoria hospital.

Island Health confirmed the death was related to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital on Tuesday after the provincial health officer’s Monday update, which included one death in the region.

“To the family and friends of this individual, please know that the entire Island Health family grieves with you during this incredibly difficult time,” said Kathy MacNeil, Island Health president. “For the Island Health team members who provided compassionate care and support, you are in my thoughts and I am grateful for your efforts.”

Island Health is not offering any further information out of respect for the individual and their family.

The outbreak at Saanich Peninsula Hospital was announced Dec. 1 and started with five patients and one staff member testing positive for the virus. As of Dec. 5, an additional six cases – two patients and four staff members – had tested positive, bringing the total to 12 people with confirmed cases.

Island Health said the outbreak has been limited to the hospital’s acute care area and that outpatient services and the emergency department remain open. Laboratory services have been temporarily moved to the Keating Cross Road lab, located at 2140A Keating Cross Rd.

The hospital is conducting twice-daily wellness checks, Island Health said, and staff movement between acute and long-term care has been restricted. Patients in the acute care unit are receiving ongoing testing.

As of Dec. 8, Vancouver Island has 200 active cases, with four people in critical care and 10 hospitalized.

