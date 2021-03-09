There has been one death in association with a COVID-19 outbreak at Brucejack Mine in northwestern B.C. (Smithers Interior News)

There has been one death in association with a COVID-19 outbreak at Brucejack Mine in northwestern B.C. (Smithers Interior News)

One case in isolation, one death in connection to Brucejack COVID-19 outbreak

There have been no new cases associated with the outbreak since late February

There is now a single case in isolation and one person has died in association with the COVID-19 outbreak at Pretivm Resources’ Brucejack Mine, according to a Northern Health information bulletin.

In total, there have been 51 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in connection with the outbreak, an increase of 42 since Northern Health’s last update on Feb. 19.

The outbreak was first declared on Feb. 11. Both the health authority and Pretivm Resources had been monitoring a cluster of cases since early February and implementing measures to control transmission at the mine, which hosts around 500 employees at a time and is located north of Stewart.

Northern Health initially reported 22 positive tests on Feb. 11 of which 14 of 17 active cases were in isolation at the site. According to the health authority’s March 8 bulletin, there have been no new cases associated with the outbreak since late February.

READ MORE: Northern Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at Brucejack Mine

@BenBogstie
ben.bogstie@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Buckingham Palace’s silence on Harry, Meghan allegations adds to furor
Next story
Buckingham Palace issues statement on Harry, Meghan racism allegations

Just Posted

There has been one death in association with a COVID-19 outbreak at Brucejack Mine in northwestern B.C. (Smithers Interior News)
One case in isolation, one death in connection to Brucejack COVID-19 outbreak

There have been no new cases associated with the outbreak since late February

Northern Health will start taking vaccination appointments for phase 2 rollout beginning March 8. (Black Press Media file photo)
Northern Health phase 2 vaccine rollout starts Monday

Coast Mountain College announced as mass vaccination clinic for Smithers

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Almost two in three Canadians surveyed recently said they trust COVID-19 vaccines to be both safe and effective. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Northern Health to open 30 COVID vaccine clinics for oldest residents, Indigenous seniors

Health authority says it plans to vaccinate nearly 15,000 people in Phase Two

The Majagaleehl Gali Aks Elementary School in Hazelton is being shut down for a week by the Gitanmaax Band Council following a confirmation of a COVID-19 exposure there on Feb. 26. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Hazelton school COVID-19 closure extended one week

With spring break on horizon, Majagaleehl Gali Aks Elementary will be closed to end of March

BC CDC graphic showing weekly numbers of new cases by local health area.
Local health area records 11 new COVID-19 cases from Feb. 21 to 27

The Northwest has become the COVID hotspot in the province

(The Canadian Press)
‘Worse than Sept. 11, SARS and financial crisis combined’: Tourism industry in crisis

Travel services saw the biggest drop in active businesses with 31 per cent fewer firms operating

Raisin, the terrier pictured in this photo posted on Twitter, was reportedly attacked by a coyote in Stanley Park Saturday, March 9. (Twitter/Alan Tudyk)
Hollywood actor’s dog nabbed in Vancouver by aggressive coyote at Stanley Park

Resident Evil star Alan Tudyk is the latest to warn the public about unprovoked attacks occurring

The former BC ferry MV Tanaka will be leaving Port Alberni’s harbour at the end of March after someone in Alaska bought it from Lady Rose Marine Services. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Lady Rose sells old B.C. ferry, ends hopes of West Coast of Vancouver Island run

Port Alberni business had hopes of servicing car ferry to west coast before COVID-19 hit

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A Greater Victoria man was sentenced to eight years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to eight sex crimes involving children. (File photo courtesy of the Saanich Police Department)
Eight years for B.C. nanny who committed sex crimes against children

Jonathan Lee Robichaud pleaded guilty to eight Greater Victoria area charges

Daylight Saving Time in B.C. means that clocks will need to wind forward an hour on Sunday, March 14. (123rf.com)
Set your clocks forward: Daylight Saving Time to strike B.C. this weekend

The time change will see British Columbians lose an hour of sleep

Waitress Myrtille Faucher takes customers’ orders at the Eastside Mario’s restaurant in Bromont, Que. on Monday, March 8, 2021. Customers are allowed to dine in as of Monday in restaurants outside of the greater Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Canada to honour those lost to COVID on one-year anniversary of pandemic

Day of observance will be held on March 11

A pedestrian wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 sprints across a street in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. looking at easing restrictions for sports, religious services in the ‘coming weeks’

Outdoor gatherings with safety precautions could return

A woman and her dog walks past the UBC sign at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID-19: B.C. tells universities, colleges to prepare for on-campus learning this fall

Safety top of mind for province, post-secondary institutions

Most Read