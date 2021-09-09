Gold Creek in Cope Park was flowing fast Monday, July 27, 2020. (Peter Segall / Juneau Empire)

Old Farmers Almanac has 80 percent accuracy rate.

Hoping the Old Farmers Almanac is correct for 2021-2022

Canadians, all except British Columbians, should be prepared to “weather the storms.”

According to the latest edition of The Old Farmer’s Almanac: Canadian Edition, this winter will be punctuated by a series of storms leaving Canadians snowed in, sleeted on, slushed about, soaked, and otherwise generally soggy.

“This coming winter won’t be remarkable in terms of temperature, but for our Canadian friends who just want to dry out, it will be a long season indeed,” said Janice Stillman, editor of Canadian Almanac.

For 230 years, the Almanac has been helping readers to prepare for winter’s worst with its 80 per cent accurate weather forecasts.

Whether snow, sleet, or rain arrives will depend on location, location, location.

The only place in Canada that won’t have many storms to weather is British Columbia, which should expect below-average precipitation and above-average temperatures throughout the season.

Snowfall will be above normal from western Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec out through northern Ontario and the northern Prairies and into Nunavut, the Northwest Territories, and the Yukon.

A series of back-to-back storms from mid-December to late January could leave Atlantic Canada snowed under for several weeks the predictions say.

With slightly above-average temperatures throughout the season in all but the northernmost portions of the Prairies, winter storm clouds may sometimes bring rain or freezing rain across the nation’s midsection. However, this doesn’t mean that snow is completely out of the forecast: Major snowstorms are predicted for the Prairies in late November, mid-January, and early March.

This winter’s white and wet forecast will see colder-than-average temperatures from western Quebec into southern Ontario. While storms throughout the season are expected to bring plenty of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and flurries, snowfall itself will be below average overall.


deb.meissner@interior-news.com
The Old Farmers Almanac has an 80 percent accuracy rate. (File photo)

