(Black Press File Photo) (Black Press File Photo)

Okanagan man fined $8k for illegally killing moose

Travis Hogg was also given one-year hunting prohibition

A Princeton man has been fined $8,000 under the Wildlife Act for illegally killing a moose near China Creek in November 2021.

Travis Hogg pleaded guilty August 2, in Penticton court, to using another person’s hunting licence.

According to a Conservation Officer Service release, after killing the moose, Hogg had a second party purchase and cancel their species license to cover the moose, which allowed Hogg to continue hunting on his Limited Hunting Authorization.

During the initial investigation, the moose was seized and the meat was donated to the local crisis assistance group to distribute to families in need after the November floods.

Hogg was also charged with failing to comply with the condition of a hunting licence, however that charge was stayed as part of the plea deal.

He was also given a one-year hunting prohibition.

Charges against Herbert Hogg for allowing another person to use his hunting licence and providing a false statement in written form were also stayed.

Related: Conservation shows unborn fawn to poachers caught killing pregnant deer

Related: Man fined $8k for wounding deer in stomach

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

huntingPrinceton

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Our hearts are with the people of the Northwest Territories’: Eby
Next story
Foot ferry makes long-awaited first sailing from Nanaimo to Vancouver

Just Posted

People without vehicles lineup to register for a flight to Calgary, Alberta in Yellowknife on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to convene an urgent meeting with ministers and senior officials today as residents of the capital of Northwest Territories are ordered to evacuate the area because of an encroaching wildfire. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden
‘Difficult days’: B.C. may be facing worst wildfire conditions of the summer

Families gather to pick blueberries and blow bubbles at Shames Mountain during the Blueberry Festival on Aug. 12, marking the event’s revival after two decades. The festival, organized by the Shames Mountain Ski and Snowboard Club as part of the 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days, celebrated the club’s 50th anniversary and offered a joyful day of community connection. (Angie Healey photo)
Blueberry Festival revived at Shames Mountain for 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days

Changes to rules, prize structure in store for Kitimat Fishing Derby

Play and protect mobile rolling into Smithers. (Supplied photo)
Play and protect mobile rolling into Smithers