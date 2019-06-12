A GoFundMe page has been established for a Penticton family whose baby was allegedly attacked by a dog, requiring the baby to have five hours of surgery. (Photo courtesy of GoFundMe)

Okanagan baby undergoes five hour surgery after dog attack

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family

Family of a Penticton baby that was attacked by a dog has set up a GoFundMe account to help cover expenses they are taking on while at the BC Children’s Hospital.

Daniel Hill set up the crowdfunding initiative stating that on May 31, at 9 p.m., the family’s dog attacked the baby. Mom and baby, identified as Amber Hill and Kade in the fundraising account, were taken to the BC Children’s Hospital, and the father of the child drove to meet them.

“Kade was rushed into the OR and was in surgery for almost five hours … once out of surgery they were told his optical bone on his right eye and nose were completely shattered and required extensive repair,” said Hill on the GoFundMe page.

READ MORE: Boy attacked by dog at Kelowna beach

Hill said on the GoFundMe page that the oldest son will also require some counselling, as he witnessed the attack.

The fundraiser is set up to help the family cover expenses and rent, as the father of the baby will have to be off work.

Elizabeth Bigg, the City of Penticton pound keeper, said the incident has not been reported.

“It is likely, if it did happen this way, that it is because it happened in the home with a family member. That occurs often where a family member is bit by their own dog that they do not report it,” said Bigg.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
First Nations push for massive conservation area in northern B.C.
Next story
Hot weather brings risks of thunderstorms across B.C.’s Interior

Just Posted

First Nations push for massive conservation area in northern B.C.

Includes ancestral areas of three Kaska Dena First Nations, just shy of the B.C.-Yukon border

The heart-warming simplicity of maternal caring

Lorraine picks out a special moment in nature to be grateful for

Not weedeating, weed eating

Brenda expounds upon the culinary delights of local flora

COLUMN: You know nothing Jon Snow (fans)

Thom didn’t think Season 8 was as bad as it was made out to be (spoilers included)

OPINION: On covering emergencies

All this rain has me thinking lots about the pile of rubble that used to be the recycling depot.

VIDEO: Jon Stewart lashes out at Congress over 9-11 victims fund

The comedian called out committee members who didn’t come to the hearing

Okanagan baby undergoes five hour surgery after dog attack

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family

Tuesday temperatures smash seven records across B.C.

Victoria weather smashes 120-year-old temperature record

Potential witnesses sought in Okanagan physiotherapist’s sexual assault case

Stephen Witvoet, a pysiotherapist in Vernon since 2005, is facing trial on two counts of sexual assault

Drunk on a plane, peeing in a vacation rental pool: Top no-nos for Canadian travellers

Expedia survey lays out the dos and don’ts of travelling

B.C. lumber layoffs aim to stop falling wood products prices

Production cut as North American stud price dips below $300

Ford recalls Explorers, F-150s for suspension and transmission issues

28,000 of the affected Explorers were sold in Canada

Hot weather brings risks of thunderstorms across B.C.’s Interior

Environment Canada says recent heat will be interrupted by a trough of low pressure

Crown wants 16 to 18 years of parole ineligibility for B.C. mother who killed daughter

Lisa Batstone was found guilty in March of second-degree murder of eight-year-old Teagan

Most Read