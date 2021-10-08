A pumpjack works at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. The Alberta Orphan Well Association says it has taken the "unprecedented" step of having a receiver appointed to manage the oil and gas assets of failed Trident Exploration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Oil price spike won’t increase industry cleanup spending: Alberta energy minister

Cleanup is needed of nearly 100,000 abandoned wells in the province

Alberta’s energy minister says the current spike in oil prices isn’t enough reason to require the industry to spend more on cleaning up the tens of thousands of abandoned oil and gas wells in the province.

Sonya Savage says the province’s recently adopted plan to fix the problem, which requires industry to spend $422 million next year and slightly more after that, is a fair and balanced approach.

She says it takes into account the industry’s current troubles and its expected future growth.

Oil prices have spiked to $80 a barrel and are expected to climb higher.

Some industry analysts have said the profits those prices will generate should help fund the cleanup of nearly 100,000 abandoned wells in Alberta, a project that will cost tens of billions of dollars.

Experts like Sara Hastings-Simon at the University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy say this may be Alberta’s last chance to get the money from industry.

But Savage says current spending requirements will make a meaningful difference and could be increased two years down the road.

—The Canadian Press

energy sectoroil and gas

Previous story
Mask rule going beyond school for B.C. kids aged 5 and up
Next story
Entangled mother humpback needs help before she sails into the West Coast sunset

Just Posted

Northwest B.C. had a comparatively lower per capita daily rate of new COVID-19 cases compared to most of the north and central parts of the province between Sept. 26 and Oct. 2, 2021. (British Columbia Centre for Disease Control)
New COVID cases decline in Smithers

An angler pulls a steelhead out of the river. (Black Press file photo)
B.C. closes Skeena watershed for steelhead effective Oct. 12

No serious injuries have been reported but traffic is held up following an accident near Topley this morning (Oct. 7, 2021). (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today) No serious injuries have been reported but traffic was held up following an accident near Topley this morning. (Contributed photo)
UPDATE: Detour now available around accident at Topley

Kitselas First Nation’s food garden near Terrace. The community’s food-security project is among five other First Nation projects to get provincial funding. (Kitselas First Nation)
Five northwest B.C. First Nation communities to benefit from poverty-reduction funds