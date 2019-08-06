(File)

Off-duty cop spots cannabis growing during Revelstoke garden tour

Police seized marijuana plants after Mountie on a day off spots something out of place

RCMP in Revelstoke have a suggestion for anyone with a green thumb: If you’re going to grow cannabis on your property, know the law (and maybe opt out of being part of a public garden tour).

The Revelstoke Local Food Initiative hosted its seventh annual Garden and Art Tour on July 28. It is described as a fun event for all ages, in which homeowners open their gates to display their beautiful gardens and artwork to the public.

An off-duty RCMP officer had a family member visiting, and they decided that the garden tour was a wonderful way to spend a sunny Saturday and take in the beauty of Revelstoke.

At one property, the officer spotted more than just fragrant flowers and verdant vegetables: non-medical cannabis plants growing in full view of the public.

As a result, police executed a search warrant at the home on Aug. 2 and seized marijuana plants and other items.

READ MORE: Wildfire in the South Okanagan remains at 280 hectares

“The Cannabis Control and Licensing Act was created to ensure the production, possession and distribution of cannabis would be done in a safe and controlled manner,” said Cpl. Mike Esson in a news release on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, the violations of CCLA by some of our residents has brought some negative light to Revelstoke and the Garden and Art tour. By not properly growing cannabis plants, the residents have opened themselves up to the possibility of theft of the cannabis and drugs falling into the hands of youth in our community.”


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Bear will not be euthanized after biting B.C. toddler at Aldergrove zoo

Just Posted

Smithers couple says Pinnacle Pellet plant noise is unbearable

The Hearndens have lived in the same house on Hudson Bay Mountain Road for more than 30 years

Mike Sawyer announced as Green candidate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley

Sawyer has been involved in multiple, high-profile legal complaints regarding pipeline developments.

Union of BC Indian Chiefs support Gitanyow in territorial dispute

Nisga’a Lisims Government issued a trespass notice to vacate Nass River site

Coastal GasLink stops work on section of pipeline route

Internal audit reveals clearing took place without valid archaeological impact assessments in place

21 Northern B.C. mayors urge Ottawa to help struggling forest industry

Letter aims to seek assistance through federal programs to deal with the crisis

UPDATE: Bear will not be euthanized after biting B.C. toddler at Aldergrove zoo

On Monday at around 7 p.m. emergency services were called to the Aldergrove scene

Off-duty cop spots cannabis growing during Revelstoke garden tour

Police seized marijuana plants after Mountie on a day off spots something out of place

Artificial turf field in Nanaimo will need $30-40K repair after fire

Debris set alight on NDSS Community Field on Tuesday, repairs could cost $30-40K

Kelowna dad confronts vandal who smashed vehicle window with his kid inside

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries while trying to restrain the suspect

‘Know the water’: Drowning experts warn swimmers, boaters as B.C.’s summer heats up

Drownings down compared to 2018, but hot weather has experts worried

Misspelled Okanagan road sign clearly a mistake, says province

The ‘Kootney Boundry’ sign near Big White Ski Resort was spotted last week

RCMP find items ‘directly linked’ to B.C. murder suspects on banks of Manitoba river

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemegelsky are wanted for three deaths

Vancouver police officer suspended for 15 days after accessing minor’s information

OPCC says police officer has taken responsibility for his actions

Don’t stand on a helipad when a helicopter is above: B.C. search and rescue group

Message sent out after incidents at Lindeman Lake in Chilliwack River Valley on the long weekend

Most Read