Oct. 31 crash near Telkwa claims life of 76-year-old man

A stretch of Hwy 16. A truck driver was killed after a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 16 that happened on Oct. 31 about 14 kilometres east of Telkwa. (File photo)

Smithers RCMP responded to a crash off of Hwy 16 near Cocks Rd, approximately 14 kilometres east of Telkwa, at around 6:30 p.m. on Oct 31.

Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle on its side in the ditch.

The 76-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The RCMP have not yet released a cause of the accident or announced whether they believe speed or alcohol to be a factor.

The Interior News has reached out to RCMP for comment regarding the above but have not received a response as of this article’s publication.

According to investigators, the driver was travelling eastbound on Hwy 16 when the truck veered off the road and into the ditch.

Smithers RCMP are asking anyone who saw the crash or with dashcam footage of the event to contact the detachment at 250-847-3233.


