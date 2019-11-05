Oct. 31 crash near Telkwa claims life of 76-year-old man

Smithers RCMP responded to a crash on Hwy 16 just east of Telkwa on Oct. 31

A stretch of Hwy 16. A truck driver was killed after a single-vehicle crash on Hwy 16 that happened on Oct. 31 about 14 kilometres east of Telkwa. (File photo)

A truck driver is dead after an Oct. 31 single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 16

Smithers RCMP responded to a crash off of Hwy 16 near Cocks Rd, approximately 14 kilometres east of Telkwa, at around 6:30 p.m. on Oct 31.

READ MORE: Smithers woman killed in Oct. 16 car crash

Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle on its side in the ditch.

The 76-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The RCMP have not yet released a cause of the accident or announced whether they believe speed or alcohol to be a factor.

The Interior News has reached out to RCMP for comment regarding the above but have not received a response as of this article’s publication.

According to investigators, the driver was travelling eastbound on Hwy 16 when the truck veered off the road and into the ditch.

READ MORE: Woman hit at Hwy 16 and Main dies from injuries

Smithers RCMP are asking anyone who saw the crash or with dashcam footage of the event to contact the detachment at 250-847-3233.



trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter