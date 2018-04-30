Northwest Community College plans to place temporary student housing modules on Mountainview Drive to accommodate international Business students in Smithers. Contributed photo

NWCC student housing delayed

More permanent housing will be sought for Smithers students

Modular housing is going to be a bit late for college business students starting classes May 7 in Smithers.

Northwest Community College communications director Sarah Zimmerman said the temporary housing should be up and ready to move in on Mountainview Drive between Walnut Elementary School and Pioneer Place Activity Centre by May 14.

Students in the meantime will be put up in hotels.

“When they come (the modular housing units), they’re pretty well equipped. So it gives us that abilty to be nimble in terms of putting eveerything together fairly quickly once they’re all on site,” said Zimmerman.

Classes and housing will be at the full capacity of 20 students.

Most are international students.

“We also have domestic students. Our main purpose in wanting to provide housing is so that we can build capacity for domestic students so they can take academic programming in Smithers, and we know that the low vacancy rate in Smithers has been a barrier to some of those programs,” said Zimmerman.

“We’re hoping this is a first step in being able to build that up in the Smithers area.”

She added that a more permanent housing solution for college students would be sought with help from the provincial government.

The temporary use permit is only good for three years before it can be applied to be renewed for a maximum of another three years.

The need to build off-site works, including a sidewalk in front of the temporary housing, does not seem to be an issue for the college.

“I don’t know that is an issue at this point. That doesn’t mean there hasn’t been some discussion about it, but I’m not aware of it,” said Zimmerman.

The business program is two years long. There is the opportunity for a Business Administration diploma, or the Post Degree Diploma for people who have a degree but want a diploma in business specifically.

Previous story
Alberta man struck and killed by flat deck truck on B.C. highway
Next story
RCMP say three boys killed in Manitoba by alleged drunk driver

Just Posted

NWCC student housing delayed

More permanent housing will be sought for Smithers students

Smithers rally supports resource jobs and pipeline

About 45 gathered at Main St and Hwy 16 in support of resource jobs and Kinder Morgan pipeline.

Bulkley Valley Otters chew up pool with five firsts at Moose Meet

Five first places, 13 second places and seven thirds at the Prince George Dental Moose Meet.

Another TRU Smithers soccer star

Chantal Gammie joins fellow Smithers student Robin Price at Thompson Rivers University.

Public advised to prepare for flood risk

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako advises people to watch for updates and be prepared.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Trump gives thumbs-down to White House Correspondent’s Dinner comic

For the second straight year Trump skipped the event with the White House Press Corps.

South Korea to remove propaganda loudspeakers at border

South Korea said it will remove propaganda-broadcasting loudspeakers from the tense border with North Korea.

‘In Toronto … we don’t run away:’ thousands mourn van attack victims at vigil

Politicians and religious leaders joined mourners in Toronto to remember those killed and injured

RCMP say three boys killed in Manitoba by alleged drunk driver

A 13-year-old and two 11-year-olds were hit by a vehicle with five people in it around 10:30 p.m., RCMP said.

Ottawa claims price on carbon could cut 90 million tonnes of emissions by 2022

An Environment Canada analysis says the federal government’s carbon pricing plan will eliminate as much as 90 million tonnes of carbon dioxide by 2022.

Alberta man struck and killed by flat deck truck on B.C. highway

The 35 year-old man from Alberta was hit by a flat deck truck 90km north of Revelstoke on Hwy. 23

B.C.’s dispute over bitumen control likely to end up in Supreme Court: lawyers

Non-essential work on Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline has been halted

Justin Trudeau, other politicians to attend vigil for victims of Toronto van attack

The attack claimed 10 lives

Most Read