NWCC gets green light for name change

The name Coast Mountain College in effect as of June 18

The province has given the green light for Northwest Community College (NWCC) to change its name to Coast Mountain College (CMTN). The new name will take effect June 18.

In a press release Monday, NWCC said the name change approval comes after two-and-a-half years of research, extensive community engagement and a strategic planning process that involved staff, faculty, students, alumni and community members.

“We are very excited about this new and exciting direction for the college,” says president and CEO Ken Burt. “Our staff and faculty have been working hard during this planning process to explore unique ways of achieving our goal of becoming the college of choice for experiential place-based learning and the name change is one key part of that.”

The name Coast Mountain College is linked to the importance of the people, places, geography and culture that are only found in this part of the country.

“We do not take this name change lightly,” says Burt. “This exciting new change is done with tremendous respect for the more than four decades of history that Northwest Community College has in the communities we serve and the staff, faculty and administrators that built this institution.”

The 2018 graduating class will be the last graduating class of Northwest Community College and plans to make that event extra special are under way.

