Smithers courthouse

Not guilty pleas in sexual assault/forcible confinement case

Three Hazelton area men will face 8-day trial

Three Hazelton-area men facing charges of sexual assault and forcible confinement have pleaded not guilty.

Counsel for Christopher Harris, Clifford Harris and Joey Wilson appeared in Smithers provincial court Feb. 12 to enter the pleas and set a date for trial.

The charges relate to an alleged incident dating to Oct. 13, 2018 in Gitanmaax.

The Crown estimated the trial will take eight days to complete.

The case was adjourned until Feb. 19 to set a trial date.

Most recently, Clifford Harris was released on $1,000 bail after breaching the conditions of a previous bail order in order to attend residential addictions treatment.

