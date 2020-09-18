This photo provided by the Unified Fire Authority shows a Utah fire crew member on the scene working to protect the town of Butte Falls in southern Oregon on Sunday, Sept. 13. 2020. (Matthew McFarland/Unified Fire Authority via AP)

Northwest firefighters headed to Oregon to battle wildfires

Over 200 B.C. firefighting personnel will assist in the U.S.

Firefighting personnel from northwest British Columbia are driving to the U.S. today to assist in the struggle against massive wildfires in Oregon.

Part of a larger contingent of more than 200 B.C. fire personnel, 23 members of the Northwest Fire Centre marshalled in Chilliwack yesterday where they took part in briefings.

Deployments abroad can last up to 19 days with travel days on either end. The crews will be doing fire-line work for exactly two weeks.

The 20-firefighter Unit Crew and three supervisors from the northwest are driving their own British Columbia Wildfire Service trucks to Oregon, bringing with them all their regular tools and equipment like pumps, hoses, chainsaws and hand tools.

BC Wildfire Service personnel will remain in their own “bubble” and will conduct operations separately from American firefighters as a precaution against COVID-19.

The Oregon fires have killed at least eight people, burning over 4,000 square kilometres and leveling more than 1,000 homes.

READ MORE: B.C., Alberta sending nearly 300 fire personnel by Friday to help battle wildfires in Oregon

