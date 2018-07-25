Firefighters work hard to contain the 545-hectare wildfire at East Shuswap Road. Twitter/BC Wildfire Service photo

Northwest firefighters deployed to eastern Canada

They will help with fire suppression efforts in Ontario and Quebec.

A total of 23 firefighters from the Northwest Fire Centre were deployed to Ontario and Quebec last week to help with firefighting efforts in those provinces.

Parts of eastern Canada have been dealing with an unusually brutal wildfire season this summer.

The northeastern Ontario community of Temagami has been put on evacuation alert, while other residents around the region have been already been forced out of their homes after lighting-caused fires blew up faster than expected. Another 60 or so active fires were burning across Quebec last week.

One initial attack crew made up of three firefighters was deployed on July 9 to Ontario, while a unit crew made up of 20 firefighters was deployed on July 11 to Quebec.

According to Kyla Fraser, fire information officer for the B.C. Wildfire Service, the agency cannot specify which communities these firefighters were deployed from due to privacy concerns. The firefighters can be deployed for a maximum of 19 days; however, they can be recalled at any time.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said it was confident B.C. had enough resources to deal with its current wildfires.

Smithers fire chief Keith Stacko said last week the town’s fire department is available but hasn’t been requested by the Province for deployment.

Telkwa fire chief Laurence Turney said his department is available to be deployed but it hasn’t been called on yet.

Last week fire information officer Carolyn Bartos said the Northwest Fire Centre was not expecting a lot of wildfire activity due to recent precipitation throughout the region.

“However, we are going into a drying trend and will be preparing for a higher level of activity due to the warmer weather coming our way into next week,” she said last Thursday. “We maintain our levels of preparedness by studying forecasts which will give us a good idea of what to expect in the short term.”

The Northwest Fire Centre had a total of 56 wildfires to date, as of last Thursday. This compares with 32 wildfires during the same period last year.

The Province wanted to help Ontario and Quebec because of the “invaluable assistance” they offered last year, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service, when more than a million hectares of forest burned across B.C. in its worst wildfire season on record.

READ MORE: 2017 now worst wildfire season in B.C.

The Province sent a total of 204 firefighting personnel to eastern Canada last week. When they arrive, the B.C. personnel will be deployed as needed in each province to assist with the firefighting situation.

Initial attack firefighters are usually the first on scene of a new wildfire. Once there, the initial attack crew works quickly to set up water pumps, remove fuel from the fire’s path and dig fireguards to help control or extinguish the blaze.

Unit crews typically work on large fires, and can remain self-sufficient in the field for up to 72 hours at a time. Crew members receive extensive training and are knowledgeable about wildfire behaviour, fire management tactics and fireline equipment use.

The request for assistance was made through the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre, which co-ordinates the mutual sharing of firefighting resources between B.C. and other jurisdictions.

All associated costs will be covered by the jurisdiction that requested the resources.

With files from Michael Grace-Dacosta

Previous story
Endangered killer whale dies off B.C. coast soon after birth
Next story
Water restrictions in place for Village of Queen Charlotte

Just Posted

Smithers named 20th most active city in Canada

Travel site Expedia has named Smithers the 20th most active city in Canada.

Music lovers flow to Kispiox River this weekend

Kispiox Valley Music Festival has something for ‘all ages and all interests’ says society president.

Air quality statement for Bulkley Valley and Lakes

Statement is not advisory level but warns conditions change quickly, with smoke coming from Eurasia.

Northwest firefighters deployed to eastern Canada

They will help with fire suppression efforts in Ontario and Quebec.

Owl saved from murder on Smithers golf course

A golfer stopped a murder of crows from enjoying a baby owl meal at the Smithers Golf & Country Club.

Aging cooling system behind B.C. fatal ammonia leak needed replacing in 2010: report

Technical Safety BC presented findings on cause of incident in Fernie last fall

B.C. man faces 70 charges related to disturbing phone calls

Joel Perry allegedly threatened to kill victims’ families unless they engaged in sexual talk

Voters unhappy with BC NDP’s housing moves: poll

Housing affordability top of mind for many British Columbians; majority saying NDP doing a bad job

Smoke from as far away as Siberia affecting B.C. skies

South Thompson, Central and South Okanagan, East Columbia and all of the north included in smoky skies bulletin

Feds say fuel emission standards need to become stronger

This comes as the U.S. considers introducing new rules that could ease standards south of the border

Chick-fil-A announces plans for Canadian expansion

They’re already in the Calgary airport and want to open 15 new locations over the next five years

Prominent B.C. eagle nesting tree cut down

City investigating after tree, near Highway 99, was illegally damaged

Oilsands could eventually acidify area size of Germany: study

Research involved scientists at Environment Canada as well as counterparts in Alberta, Saskatchewan

Water restrictions in place for Village of Queen Charlotte

Water levels in the river have dropped due to hot and dry weather on Haida Gwaii

Most Read