Northwest Fire Centre open burn ban lifts Friday

Ahead of the May long weekend, the BC Wildfire Service will lift its ban on open fires within the Northwest Fire Centre effective at noon tomorrow, May 17.

The ban on Category 2 fires was put into effect earlier this month out of concern for rising temperatures, but with recent rainfall and cooler weather, the fire danger rating has dropped across the region.

READ MORE: Northwest Fire Centre burn ban starts Monday

BC Wildfire Service is still advising the public to exercise caution with any burning or campfire use, and to check with local government authorities to see if any further restrictions are in place.

A Category 2 open fire is defined as one or two simultaneously burning piles, or grass burning over an area less than 0.2 hectares. Anything larger, Category 3, must first have permission from the fire centre before burning.

By noon on Friday, May 17, Category 2 open burning will once again be allowed throughout the Northwest Fire Centre's jurisdiction. Further info on this update available here: https://t.co/dKeCNnAdoI #BCWildfire #Smithers — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) May 16, 2019

To report a wildfire or an open burning violation, call *5555 on a cellphone or 1 800 663-5555 toll-free. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, visit http://www.bcwildfire.ca.

READ MORE: City considers changes to its burn bylaw



brittany@terracestandard.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter