BC Transit awards contract to Pacific Western Transit Canada to operate buses in the northwest. (Black Press file)

Northwest bus service gets a new operator

BC Transit signs contract with Pacific Western Transit Canada after 11 years with First Transit

After 11 years with First Transit, a new transit operator is taking over the northwest bus routes.

Pacific Western Transit Canada won the contract to operate in Prince Rupert, Port Edward, Kitimat, Terrace, the Hazeltons and the Skeena Regional Transit System on behalf of BC Transit.

“The levels of service are set by local government, provincial government and BC Transit. We do not anticipate any changes to schedules, routes or fares. We’re working with both companies to have a seamless transition,” said Jonathon Dyck, BC Transit communications manager.

The transition will be complete by April 1 when Pacific Western Transit Canada begins its operations in the northwest.

READ MORE: Five modern BC Transit buses to replace vintage fleet

BC Transit has more than 30 operating companies across the province. When there is a request for proposal BC Transit evaluates and reviews the competing operating companies.

“We look at the financials based on what they’re providing to make sure we’re providing the best for the taxpayer’s dollar,” Dyck said.

READ MORE: Port Edward council calls BC Transit to task

The last competition in the northwest was 11 years ago when First Transit won the bid. The northwest contract has since been awarded to Pacific Western Transportation, a Canadian company. Contracts range in length and can be renewed.


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Niagara Falls a frozen winter wonderland
Next story
Majority of assessment notices show slight increase in northern B.C.

Just Posted

Freezing rain warning

Freezing rain warning is in effect from Smithers to Terrace.

Northwest bus service gets a new operator

BC Transit signs contract with Pacific Western Transit Canada after 11 years with First Transit

Majority of assessment notices show slight increase in northern B.C.

Granisle saw the biggest jump in the region

The cost of living in the North

Telkwa has highest cost in Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako info used to attract new residents.

Smithers co-housing group buys land

Info presentation by site development manager Gary Morrison of LiveWell Cohousing this Saturday.

Snowmobilers let the moose loose

Snowmobilers rescue moose buried neck-deep in snow in western Newfoundland

Fiscal relationship with FN gets reset with help of B.C. chief

Feds and First Nations could be about to transform the way they do business

Niagara Falls a frozen winter wonderland

Record cold temperatures have turned the natural attraction into a winter wonderland, drawing more visitors this winter than usual

Hockey royalty pays tribute to legendary Leaf Johnny Bower

A celebration of life ceremony for Canadian hockey legend Johnny Bower was held at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto on Wednesday

What you need to know: The lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak

What consumers should know about the romaine lettuce-linked E. coli outbreak

Trump ‘furious’ over new Bannon book

Trump left ‘furious,’ ‘disgusted’ by Bannon over new book

New year, new start? Not for President Trump

The first three days of 2018 brought a new array of targets for the president and the return of some familiar foes

Passenger rights group suing Air Transat over tarmac delay

Passenger rights group suing Canadian Transportation Agency, airline over tarmac delay case

Huge swath of US hit by winter storm, bringing snow, cold

Residents across a huge swath of the U.S. awakened Thursday to the beginnings of a massive winter storm

Most Read