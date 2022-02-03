Red Chris copper and gold mine in Northwestern B.C., opened in 2015, is owned by Newcrest Mining. (B.C. government photo)

Northwest B.C. mine receives grant to switch from diesel to hydro-power

The Red Chris goal is to reduce carbon emissions

The Red Chris copper, gold and silver mine in northwestern B.C. is receiving a provincial subsidy to help it switch from a diesel generator for one function at the mine to the province’s hydro-electric grid.

The $448,243 represents one-third of the $1.7 million total cost to disconnect a diesel generator running four water pumps and then to electrify one water pump.

Located south of Dease Lake and east of Hwy 37 North, the mine already draws power from BC Hydro’s Northwest Transmission Line.

The result, indicates a provincial release, should be preventing emissions of 9,800 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent.

News of the grant was contained in a Jan. 31 release announcing that 25 projects around B.C. are to receive $70 million from the province with companies adding nearly $97 million. The provincial money comes from industrial carbon taxes to finance its CleanBC program.

Red Chris was the only northwestern company to receive a grant among the 25 named.

CleanBC is meant to help meet the provincial government’s ‘net zero’ emissions goal by 2035.

