Northern Society for Domestic Peace launches new 24-hour crisis support team

New support for vicitms of sexual assault launched by Northern Society for Domestic Peace

Northern Society for Domestic Peace says it’s important to believe a person if they say they have be sexually assaulted. (Submitted photo)

Victims of sexual assault have a new 24-hour crisis support program to access, that has just been launched by the Northern Society for Domestic Peace (NSDP).

With funding from The Ending Violence Association of B.C. (EVA BC), the NSDP has launched its Emergency Sexual Assault Services (ESAS) team.

The ESAS team provides 24-hour crisis support for victims of sexual violence in the region, covering Houston, Smithers, Hazelton and outlying communities.

ESAS team members can provide crisis support to clients over the phone or meet them in-person. ESAS team members can accompany clients to medical appointments, to meet with RCMP or victim services, or work with clients to refer them to other supports and services, as needed.

In order to ensure that system changes best meet the needs and experiences of sexual assault survivors in northern

B.C., ESAS has launched an anonymous survey.

This survey will gather information on the experiences of survivors as they navigated supports or reporting processes in northern B.C., or the reasons that they chose not to report.

Anyone taking the survey does not need to identify themselves or anyone involved in the incident(s).

“This survey is an opportunity for survivors to share their valuable knowledge and insights to help shape the ways we, as a community, support survivors of sexual violence.

We wanted to create a space where people could share their experiences in a way that is private and feels like a safe, anonymous opportunity to possibly help others,” ESAS coordinator, Airika Owen said.

The online survey can be taken anywhere, anytime, in whatever way the person feels the most comfortable.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YDZTNQV

And the Emergency Sexual Assault Services Crisis Line is 250-876-8686.