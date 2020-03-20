Northern Health Connections bus. (File photo)

Northern Health’s bus service is implementing changes due to COVID-19

Effective March 22, Northern Health Connections service will have restriction on who can use the service.

Northern Health announced changes to its bus service Friday, March. 20.

The health agency said in a news release that the NH Connection service is being changed to support provincial direction on social distancing and maintaining essential health care services in response to COVID-19.

Not everyone is going to be allowed on the bus, effective March 22.

“Trips will be limited to individuals who require accessible transportation and anyone over the age of 60, health care staff, physicians and health care students,” the agency said.

Only essential medical appointments will qualify for booking the bus service. This is “including, but not limited to, cancer treatment, hemodialysis, and appointments with specialist physicians, primary care physicians, appointments for physiotherapy, dentists, pharmacy, and trips to access a higher level of care such as surgery at the hospital.”

In addition to this, starting March 22, NH Connections bus service will not pick up passengers who haven’t booked their trip at least 24 hours in advance and don’t meet the conditions listed above by the health agency.

If you do end up using the bus service, there will be appropriate social distancing measures in place.

READ MORE: Canadian coronavirus update: EI applications surge by 500,000, borders about to close

CoronavirusNorthern Health

