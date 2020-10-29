Northern Health sees highest number of COVID-19 cases in one day

Oct. 27 saw 14 cases reported, the biggest single-day total since the beginning of the pandemic

Northern Health Authority (NHA) saw 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday (Oct. 27), the highest number of cases NHA has reported in one day since the beginning of the pandemic.

The highest number in one day previous to this was 12 cases reported on Sept. 15.

The B.C. COVID-19 Dashboard records the average test turn-around time in hours, as well, with times ranging anywhere from about 30 to 40 hours. However, the two days before Oct. 27 saw some of the lowest numbers of tests performed in NHA, with 122 tests done on Oct. 25 and 139 on the 26.

On Oct. 27, 127 tests were performed, but that number is still fairly low compared to some days in September which saw up to 500 tests completed in one day. What is concerning to health authorities about those numbers, however, is the positivity rate. September saw the positivity rate drop into the two per cent range, which is good. Oct. 27 saw a positivity rate of over 11 per cent, the highest the region has seen since the spring.

In the Smithers Local Health Area (LHA), January to September of this year has seen a total of 19 reported cases. This number is quite high compared to other surrounding LHAs, but 14 of those cases were related to an outbreak in Witset, which has since ended. The Burns Lake LHA has seen three cases, Upper Skeena zero, Terrace 18, Nisga’a one, Prince Rupert 2 and Kitimat four.

In total, NHA has seen 399 COVID-19 cases, with 373 of those cases recovered. There are currently 16 new cases and 23 active cases, and three deaths have also been confirmed in the Health Authority.

