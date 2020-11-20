Cases have gone up in Northern Health in the past week, as they have all over B.C. (K-J Millar/Black Press Media)

Northern Health reports new highest number of COVID-19 cases in one day

Nineteen cases were reported to Public Health last Tuesday (Nov. 17)

Northern Health Authority (NHA) recently reported their new highest number of COVID-19 cases to Public Health in one day, with 19 cases reported on Tuesday (Nov. 17).

Fourteen cases were reported to Public Health on Nov. 16 and Nov. 6, which was the previous highest number reported in one day. Before that, the highest numbers of reported cases in one day were 13 cases on Oct. 27 and 12 cases on Sept. 15.

READ MORE: Northern Health sees highest number of COVID-19 cases in one day

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak at LNG Canada Project site

In the past two weeks, the north has seen 17 cases in the Northwest Health Service Delivery Area (HSDA), 60 in the Northern Interior HSDA, and 39 in the Northeast HSDA.

Compared to the two weeks prior to that, when the Northwest Health Service Delivery Area (HSDA) had four cases, Northern Interior HSDA had 48, and the Northeast HSDA had 36, the Northwest HSDA saw the highest increase.

In total, from January to Nov. 19, the Northwest HSDA has reported 121 cases, Northern Interior HSDA has reported 223, and the Northeast HSDA has reported 216.

Local Health Areas (LHAs) are updated monthly and will be reevaluated for numbers come December.

Since last Friday (Nov. 13), there have been 87 new cases reported in NHA, with 12 currently admitted to the ICU. There are 74 active cases at this time.

Throughout the pandemic, NHA has seen 563 total cases, with 484 recovered and five deaths.

READ MORE: Masks now mandatory in all public indoor and retail spaces in B.C.


