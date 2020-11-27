Northern Health reports new highest number of COVID-19 cases in one day

Northern Health Authority (NHA) recently reported their new highest number of COVID-19 cases to Public Health in one day, with 33 cases reported on Nov. 22.

This number came only a few days after a COVID-19 outbreak was reported at the LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat, where there were 41 cases reported to be associated with it, 34 of which are still said to be active.

From Nov. 6 to 19, the north saw 17 cases in the Northwest Health Service Delivery Area (HSDA), 60 in the Northern Interior HSDA, and 39 in the Northeast HSDA.

Compared to the two weeks prior to that, when the Northwest Health Service Delivery Area (HSDA) had four cases, Northern Interior HSDA had 48, and the Northeast HSDA had 36, the Northwest HSDA saw the highest increase.

In total, from January to Nov. 19, the Northwest HSDA has reported 121 cases, Northern Interior HSDA has reported 223, and the Northeast HSDA has reported 216.

The BC CDC said on their website that the data up until Nov. 26 for the HSDA maps will be delayed as data files are updated and restated following a data correction, after a recent issue with incorrect data in a B.C. health authority.

Local Health Areas (LHAs) are updated monthly and will be reevaluated for numbers come December.

Since Nov. 20, there have been 174 new cases reported in NHA, with 11 currently in critical care. There are 198 active cases at this time, a jump of more than 100 people since last week.

Throughout the pandemic, NHA has seen 737 total cases, with 533 recovered and six deaths.

Sweeping new public health orders were put in place last week to stem the increase.