Northern Health president retiring this year

Cathy Ulrich is starting the retirement process

Cathy Ulrich, president and CEO of Northern Health, has informed the board of directors she is planning to retire over the course of this year.

The board begins the process of searching for a new president and CEO at the February 12/13 board meeting.

Ulrich informed the board she will remain in the role until such time as her replacement has been successfully recruited. She has also committed to support a transition process once the new president and CEO has been selected and taken on the role.

In a statement, Colleen V. Nyce, chair of theboard of directors, thanked Ulrich for her leadership over the years that she spent in the role, saying that Northern Health has benefited from her commitment to the health and wellbeing of the people and the communities across the North.

