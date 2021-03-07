Northern Health phase 2 vaccine rollout starts Monday

Northern Health (NH) will begin taking appointments for its phase 2 COVID-19 vaccine rollout Monday, March 8.

In a press release this morning (Sunday, March 7), the health authority said the northern call centre would begin taking calls at 7 a.m. from seniors in the community 90 years and older and Indigenous seniors 65 years and older.

Vaccinations for this round will take place between March 23 and March 26.

It also announced 30 phase 2 vaccination clinic locations in the north including one in Smithers at Coast Mountain college.

“Our goal is to administer nearly 15-thousand COVID-19 vaccine doses through Phase 2 clinics, between March 15 and April 10, 2021. As BC’s vaccine program continues to expand, our capacity will expand with several mass clinics opening by mid-April,” the release stated.

Seniors 80 years and older are eligible to start calling March 10.

NH expects high call volumes and is asking people not in the currently designated groups to be patient.

“If it’s not your turn yet, please do not call in to book an appointment,” the release stated. “Everyone who is eligible to book a vaccination appointment will be able to do so, and nobody willmiss the chance to the get the vaccine when a new phase starts. Once you become eligible, you are always eligible.”

The number to call is 844-255-7555.

