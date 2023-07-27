Chris Simms, pictured third from the left, during last years Movember event, has recently transitioned from Northern Health to a role in the north Okanagan with the Interior Health Authority. (Black Press Media file photo)

Northern Health leadership changes continue

Chris Simms was involved in Mills Memorial Hospital’s renovaction planning

Changes in the top ranks of Northern Health within the northwest continue with the departure of Chris Simms for a posting with the Interior Health Authority in the north Okanagan. Simms has been the senior health services administrator for Terrace and Stewart and, in that role, became a key player in the planning for the new Mills Memorial Hospital now under construction. He moved to Terrace in 2012 from a position at the BC Cancer Agency in the Lower Mainland.

Simms begins his new position in late July.

Simms was involved with the plan for a new Mills from the start, working through a first concept plan, then a business plan and then financial approval for the $633.6 million project.

Replacing Simms is Anne Chisholm who has had a 35-year health care services career in three provinces. She’s already involved in the new Mills project and her B.C. experience includes stints in Prince George and on Vancouver Island. The northwest is also losing its most senior health care administrator because he’s moving to take the top job of Northern Health’s president and chief executive officer.

Ciro Panessa replaces Cathy Ulrich in early September and remains as the chief operating officer for the northwest until then. His replacement has yet to be named.

Northern Health

