Northern Health launches remote check-in app for lab appointments

The health authority hopes the app will help with physical distancing and eliminate wait times

Need to get a blood test, but don’t want to sit around the waiting room for your number to be called?

There’s an app for that.

Northern Health (NH) recently launched “NH Check In,” a free app people can download for the Apple App Store or Google Play that the health authority hopes will facilitate physical distancing and eliminate wait times for patients at its facilities.

It is currently being trialed in Smithers and Prince George, with plans to roll it out to Houston, Fort St. James, Vanderhoof, Mackenzie and Quesnel in the near future.

The launch created a little bit of confusion in Smithers this week with people complaining they could no longer book an appointment by phone or in person.

Eryn Collins, an NH spokesperson, assured The Interior News that is not the case as using the automated check-in is completely optional and people can still go about booking their appointments as they always have.

The service can also be accessed from a computer on the Northern Health Website and is very simple to use. Select the facility, type in your name and phone number (and optionally your email), tap “Check in” and confirm. You will then be notified when your time comes up or you can monitor the progress of the queue in real time.

The health authority also plans to add kiosks at its locations for those who don’t have access to the phone or computer. The kiosks would work similarly to those in airports for flight check-in.