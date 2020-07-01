Northern Health issues alert over rise in illicit Benzodiazepines contaminating street drugs

Healthcare provider has previously said COVID-19 could have impacted drug supply

The healthcare provider for the northern half of the province has issued a health alert over an increase in illicit Benzodiazepines contaminating street drugs in the region.

Benzodiazepines, commonly referred to as benzos, are a type of medication that falls under the depressant category as they slow down one’s brain activity.

“When mixed with opioids, there is a higher risk of overdose,” the Northern Health (NH) wrote in a June 18 release detailing the alert. “Individuals who have overdosed using drugs contaminated with benzos may be difficult to rouse and slow to respond to naloxone.”

NH recently suggested that while purely anecdotal, one explanation they have heard is that the supply chains of drug distribution routes could have been impacted by COVID-19 and the various degrees of lockdowns across the continent associated with it.

READ MORE: Illicit overdose deaths on the rise during COVID-19: Northern Health

“This isn’t one that we’re able to prove easily, but [we are] just hearing anecdotally that there are changes in the drug supply right now because with borders shut to normal [traffic], drug distribution routes are changing,” Northern Health Medical Health Officer Dr. Rakel Kling told Black Press Media in a May 11 interview looking at the impact of COVID-19 on the opioid crisis in the province.

The month of May was the deadliest on record for the opioid crisis; at least 170 died from overdoses in the Province.

The healthcare provider said if you suspect someone is experiencing an overdose to first call 9-1-1 and then begin by opening the subject’s airway and giving resuscitation to aid in breathing. They also recommend individuals become familiar with how to use naloxone, even if they do not use opioids themselves, and carry it in public so they are comfortable using it in an overdose scenario.


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

opioid crisis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Telkwa Council supports grant application for new fire tools

Just Posted

Council votes to pen letter to fisheries minister asking for earlier Chinook opening date

The DFO is set to reassess Chinook fishing ban in Skeena River on July 15

Native Women’s Association calls for police reform in wake of recent Indigenous deaths

Chantel Moore and Rodney Levi both recently died following interactions with police

Town pushes forward with Active Transportation Plan, postpones Third Street bike lane

The Strategic Priority Committee made a number of recommendations at their June 2 meeting

See you at the movies

P is for pandemic. It’s also for Phase 3. As we move… Continue reading

Northern Health issues alert over rise in illicit Benzodiazepines contaminating street drugs

Healthcare provider has previously said COVID-19 could have impacted drug supply

QUIZ: Celebrating Canada

How much do you know about our country?

Controversy over MLAs buying ads in B.C. magazine that opposes trans rights

Reaction was quick, and negative

COVID-19: Should non-medical masks be mandatory in Canada?

New poll shows Canadians are divided on the rules around mandatory masks

B.C. reports 12 new COVID-19 cases as officials urge caution for Canada Day

There are 18 patients is hospital and four are in ICU

Canada extends travel ban for non-U.S. foreign travellers to July 31

Ban is separate from that which prevents U.S-Canada border crossings

Poll suggests many likely to find way to celebrate Canada Day despite pandemic

For 42 per cent of those polled, this Canada Day will be no different than any other

Boiling cup of noodles leads to burns, assault conviction in fight between B.C. teens

Longstanding feud between two factions of teens led to a fight in a bathroom

Some movie theatres set to reopen this week following lengthy COVID-19 shutdown

Movie goers should expect a different experience, B.C.’s two largest movie theatre companies say

B.C. paramedics respond to largest number of overdoses in a single day

131 overdoses recorded by BC Emergency Health Services on June 26

Most Read