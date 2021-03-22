Northern Health declares end to Brucejack mine COVID-19 outbreak

There was a total of 51 cases, one death associated with the outbreak

On Mar. 21, Northern Health declared an end to the COVID-19 outbreak at Brucejack Mine in northwestern B.C. (Black Press Media File Photo)

Northern Health has declared an end to the COVID-19 outbreak at Pretivm Resources’ Brucejack mine.

According to a Mar. 21 bulletin, there were a total of 51 laboratory confirmed cases connected to the outbreak, and there had been no new cases since Feb. 21.

One person died in association with the outbreak, after they had returned to their home jurisdiction.

The outbreak was first declared on Feb. 10. Both the health authority and Pretivm Resources had been monitoring a cluster of cases since early February and implementing measures to control transmission at the mine, which hosts around 500 employees at a time and is located north of Stewart.

With the outbreak now deemed over, there are no active community or facility outbreaks under Northern Health’s jurisdiction. Also in March, the health authority announced an end to outbreaks at the Dawson Creek & District Hospital and Acropolis Manor long-term care facility in Prince Rupert.

