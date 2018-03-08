Telkwa’s Fritz Pfeiffer is giving $1.6 million to the Bulkley Valley Health Care & Hospital Foundation for a CT scanner in Smithers. (Chris Duncan photo)

Northern Health approves CT scanner for Smithers

After plenty of community fundraising, the service is coming to Bulkley Valley District Hospital.

CT Scan services are coming to the Bulkley Valley District Hospital (BVDH) in Smithers.

“It is incredible news,” said Health Services Administrator Cormac Hikisch. “It has been a many-year journey and this is certainly the biggest health care news we’ve had in the Bulkley Valley in more than a decade. It is incredible and we are certainly excited to move into planning mode.”

The project has been approved in Northern Health’s 2018/2019 capital cycle and Hikisch said hopefully it will be implemented in late 2018. There are planning sessions starting this week to get the ball rolling.

CT Scans are special X-ray tests that produce cross-sectional images of the body using X-rays and a computer. There is an estimated 3,000 CT procedures a year that are done elsewhere from the catchment area which includes Burns Lake to Hazelton. Most patients are sent to Terrace and Prince George.

The project comes with a $2.9 million price tag which includes equipment and renovations required to install it at BVDH.

The Bulkley Valley Health Care and Hospital Foundation recently met their fundraising goal of $1.75 million to help bring the service to Smithers. This amount includes the donation from Telkwa’s Frtiz Pfeiffer of $1.6 million.

Other sponsors include the Smithers Celebrity Golf Tournament, Seabridge Gold, BV Kinsmen and other individuals and businesses.

The remainder of the funds will come through regional hospital district funding and Ministry of Health capital funding.

The Bulkley Valley Kinsmen Club’s upcoming truck demolition derby will also help to raise money for the project. Proceeds from the derby, comedy night and dance on May 5 will go towards it.

Hikisch added the CT Services are just one of the exciting things happening for diagnostic imaging at the hospital.

“We’ve just implemented the digital mammography unit and we just replaced our ultrasound unit which was about a $250,000 investment. The radiology room has also been approved for replacement in the near future, which is about $900,000 project,” he said.

Read the full story in the March 14 edition of The Interior News.

 

Smithers Charity Golf handed over a cheque of $90,000 to the Bulkley Valley Health Care and Hospital Foundation after this past summer’s celebrity golf tournament. (Josh Casey photo)

Previous story
MP Cullen takes on new BC liaison role to help with proportional representation
Next story
Air Canada union files human rights complaint

Just Posted

Northern Health approves CT scanner for Smithers

After plenty of community fundraising, the service is coming to Bulkley Valley District Hospital.

Out of season meat tip leads to more possible charges

A tip to Conservation leads to possible weapons and stolen property charges in Vanderhoof.

‘Better Together’ gallery reception Friday

The March-April exhibition at Smithers Art Gallery is a group exhibition of art and haiku.

Web poll: electoral reform

Did you fill out the Province’s electoral reform questionnaire?

No change to French Immersion enrolment

Also, no set timeline for decision on Houston school closure.

Canada unveils new $10 bill featuring black businesswoman

Viola Desmond refused to leave a ‘whites-only’ section of a segregated movie theatre in Nova Scotia

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. woman convicted of counselling tax evasion sentenced to 4.5 years jail

Debbie Anderson the latest from Paradigm Education Group off to jail for teaching debunked scheme

Air Canada union files human rights complaint

It’s alleging “systemic discrimination and harassment”over flight attendant treatment

Trudeau picks woman to head up RCMP

Sources say the prime minister will name Brenda Lucki as the new commissioner of the Mounties

Premier John Horgan vows union public construction (with video)

Pattullo bridge replacement marks return to ‘project labour agreements’

Alleged sexual abuse of child at Okanagan school

A North Okanagan mother is in tears after her daughter claims she had been sexually abused at school

Former B.C. mayor facing sex charges involving minors during time in office

Luke Strimbold faces 24 sex-related charges from alleged incidents in October 2015 to November 2017

One B.C. man’s icy answer to affordable housing

B.C. man from Village of Granisle creates pristine igloo jokingly an option for affordable housing

Most Read