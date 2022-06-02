ATCO Future Fuel is to supply renewable natural gas from a plant in Alberta to Pacific Northern Gas. (Photo courtesy ATCO Future Fuel)

ATCO Future Fuel is to supply renewable natural gas from a plant in Alberta to Pacific Northern Gas. (Photo courtesy ATCO Future Fuel)

Northern B.C.’s first renewable natural gas project starts 2024

The 20-year contract project expects to produce approximately 90,000 gigajoules of natural gas a year

A new renewable gas project is being launched in Prince George, marking the first of its kind in northern B.C.

FortisBC announced Wednesday (June 1) that it is teaming up with the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George to produce renewable natural gas using the Foothills Boulevard Regional Landfill.

The 20-year contract project expects to produce approximately 90,000 gigajoules of natural gas a year – enough energy to meet the annual needs of approximately 1,000 homes.

Joe Mazza, vice president, energy supply and resource development at FortisBC. said in a news release that the project is part of the province’s CleanBC roadmap, which is set to accelerate the transition towards renewable and low carbon energy, including carbon-neutral renewable gas and hydrogen.

Renewable gas is created by capturing and purifying methane from when bacteria breaks down organic waste from sources such as landfill sites, agricultural waste and wastewater from treatment facilities. As it’s derived from organic sources, renewable gas does not contribute any net carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

It also mixes seamlessly into existing natural gas infrastructure, displacing conventional natural gas and lowering greenhouse gas emissions as a result.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sandbags available for greater Terrace area residents at risk of flooding
Next story
VIDEO: Suspect charged in chaotic stabbing attack at Vancouver gas station

Just Posted

Confluence of the Bulkley and Telkwa Rivers. The BC River Forecast Centre is predicting high streamflow this weekend (June 3-5) and advising people to stay clear of the rivers and their banks. (Deb Meissner photo)
High streamflow advisory issued for Skeena watershed including Bulkley and tributaries

A solar panel farm project for Haida Gwaii received more than $3 million in federal funding through the CleanBC Communities Fund, the B.C. Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy announced on May 27. Solar panels can be seen on the school grounds on Lasqueti Island, B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
More than $3 million received by Haida Gwaii solar energy farm

The RCMP arrested, and subsequently released, two more opponents of the Coastal GasLink pipeline for setting up a blockade near the construction site in Houston on Monday morning, Nov. 29. (Gidimt’en Checkpoint/ Facebook)
Crown proceeds with criminal charges against 15 Coastal GasLink pipeline opponents

The SD54 building in Smithers. (File photo)
School district adopts two-week spring break for 2023