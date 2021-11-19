Northern BC expecting heavy snow, winter storms until Sunday

Much of the region is under an Environment Canada weather alert

B.C. Peace River, McGregor, North Coast inland sections and Highway 97 at Pine Pass are under a winter storm warning.

Significant snowfall is expected until Sunday across the region.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow,” the storm warning reads.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.”

Bulkley Valley and the Lakes District, Prince George, Stuart – Nechako and Williston are under snowfall warnings.

Environment Canada predicts multiple low pressure systems will produce a high amount of snow.

“The first system will bring heavy snow tonight to Mackenzie and McLeod Lake,” the alert reads.

“As the low moves into Alberta Saturday morning, the trailing cold front moves south and communities along Highway 16 will see their heaviest snowfall on Saturday.”

Haida Gwaii and North Coast coastal sections are under a special weather statement due to heavy rain.

“A weather system associated with an atmospheric river will bring heavy rain, strong southerly winds and rapidly rising freezing levels beginning Saturday afternoon,” the statement reads.

“The heavy rain will ease on Monday morning.”

Flooding and landslides could occur due to rain.

To report severe weather residents are asked to send emails to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

