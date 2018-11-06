DP World, the Prince Rupert Port Authority and its contractors, Fraser River Pile and Dredge Inc., BelPacific Excavating and Shoring Limited Partnership and Bel Contracting have been charged with 10 fisheries violations that were alleged to have occurred during Phase 2 Fairview Terminal expansion. (File photo / The Northern View)

Northern B.C. port, operator face 10 fisheries violations

DFO investigation leads to charges involving the Fairview Terminal expansion project

Ten charges have been laid against DP World, the Prince Rupert Port Authority and its contractors, Fraser River Pile and Dredge Inc., BelPacific Excavating and Shoring Limited Partnership and Bel Contracting for fisheries violations.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) wrapped up its investigation looking into allegations that fish were seriously harmed during the Fairview expansion project between Nov. 30 2014 and Nov. 1 2015.

The charges, laid on Nov. 2 at the Prince Rupert courthouse, state the accused carried out work that resulted in “serious harm to fish that are part of a commercial, recreational or Aboriginal fishery, or to the fish that support such a fishery.”

During the expansion, DFO alleges that work was done that failed to comply with prescribed conditions set by the ministry to avoid the release of sediment in the construction area. The accused have been charged with failure to conduct “fish salvage operations” prior to in-water work within the containment area.

The accused were also charged with failing to notify or report to DFO that attempts to avoid serious harm to fish were not successful, and failure to cease construction work that was causing the harm.

“The Prince Rupert Port Authority is aware of the charges filed by Fisheries and Oceans Canada relating to the construction activity during the Fairview Terminal expansion. Throughout the investigation PRPA has been fully cooperative with all relevant agencies. As this matter is before the courts we cannot provide any further comment at this time,” stated the Prince Rupert Port Authority in an email.

Fraser River Pile and Dredge Inc. and DP World also responded and said they are in the process of reviewing the charges.

If found guilty, the accused could face a fine up to $200,000 or imprisonment up to six months for each charge.

The next day in court is set for Dec. 19 at 9 a.m.

RELATED: DFO launches investigation into alleged salmon deaths


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey, B.C., council votes to terminate RCMP contract, revise transit link
Next story
Canadian trial to compare cannabis and fentanyl in relieving chronic pain

Just Posted

Former B.C. woman gets 90 days in jail for latest animal cruelty

Catherine Adams, mother Karin, under 20-year ban on owning animals, stemming from 2014 case in B.C.

Indigenous athletes honoured at Premier Awards

Regional awards were handed out to youths from Lax Kw’alaams, Haida and Nisga’a nations

Former Smithers reporter pens debut children’s book

Thom Barker channel’s his giant dog’s many phobias into theme exploring critical thinking

Smithers and Prince Rupert shine at Old Timers Tournament

The Raiders win the Women’s division while the Driller’s won first in both men’s divisions

Ombudsperson kept busy during Northwest tour

BC’s Ombudsperson was kept “quite busy” during a tour of Northwest communities… Continue reading

Cigar-shaped interstellar object could be alien probe: Harvard

Astronomers say ‘Oumuamua’ is unlikely to be an asteroid or comet

Feds unveil long-promised anti-poverty law

Goal is to lower poverty rates by 20 per cent from 2015 levels by the end of 2020

97-year-old B.C. veteran proudly displays 100-year-old Union Jack

Roy Shopland inherited the flag his mom brought to Canada when she emigrated from England in 1918.

Hockey league adopts B.C.-wide mental health program

MindRight will establish peer-to-peer support person for each team

Canadian trial to compare cannabis and fentanyl in relieving chronic pain

Firm says data needed to support claim that cannabis may help cut use of fentanyl when treating pain

Northern B.C. port, operator face 10 fisheries violations

DFO investigation leads to charges involving the Fairview Terminal expansion project

One year later: Police honour B.C. officer killed in shootout

Davidson, 53, killed in line of duty in Abbotsford on Nov. 6, 2017

Kids hockey should be about fun, not scores: minor hockey groups

Hockey Canada recommends that players under the age of nine play half-ice games and that no score is kept

Facebook blocks 115 accounts ahead of US midterm elections

The social media company shut down 30 Facebook accounts and 85 Instagram accounts

Most Read