The Kendry Creek wildfire east of Armstrong and Spallumcheen is now known as the Baker Forest Service Wildfire. The fire, discovered Tuesday, Aug. 22, did not have any new significant growth. (Contributed)

The Kendry Creek wildfire east of Armstrong and Spallumcheen is now known as the Baker Forest Service Wildfire. The fire, discovered Tuesday, Aug. 22, did not have any new significant growth. (Contributed)

North Okanagan wildfire gets new name, but no new growth

Crews continue to battle the Baker Forest Service Wildfire near Kendry Creek in Spallumcheen

The fire has a new name, but no new significant growth.

The Baker Forest Service Wildfire (#K42897, formerly known as the Kendry Creek Wildfire) was discovered shortly before late Monday, Aug. 21. It’s located on the hillside above the McLeod subdivision in the Township of Spallumcheen.

Ground crews and air support made “good progress” on the now 1.4 hectare blaze.

“BC Wildfire was on scene with aerial and ground support throughout the day on Tuesday, and crews will continue working the fire today (Wednesday),” said the township in a release Wednesday morning, Aug. 23.

“No significant growth has been reported.”

The township activated a Level 1 Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) in response, and the centre is operational today, Wednesday. The fire will continue to be monitored and support will be provided as required.

Communications on the fire will be provided on the township’s website at spallumcheentwp.bc.ca under News and Announcements – Wildfires. The Morning Star will also provide updates at vernonmorningstar.com.

The next update will come at 1 p.m. Wednedsay. More information about the fire can also be found on the BC Wildfire website and residents are encouraged to sign up for notifications through Alertable.

There are no evacuation alerts or orders for this area.

“We are still in the middle of wildfire season in the Okanagan and the Township of Spallumcheen is encouraging all residents to ensure they are ready to leave their homes should it be required,” said the municipality.

“Resources on the township website provide you information on preparing a grab and go bag and preparing to move animals from your property in the event it is required.”

For more information regarding this release, contact the township office via email at mail@spallumcheentwp.bc.ca or phone at 250-546-3013.

READ MORE: Flights cancelled again at Kelowna Airport

READ MORE: Armstrong IPE going ahead as planned

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsNorth Okanagan Regional District

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘The emergency is not over, but we are working on ensuring a strong recovery plan’

Just Posted

Persistent flames leapt out of the rubble of what was once Prince George's most popular Greek restaurant, after the long abandoned building exploded at about 7 a.m. Aug. 22. (Frank Peebles photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Morning blast destroys abandoned Prince George restaurant

Terrace Cricket Club’s Punjab Panthers Coach Soma Raviendran, Terrace Cricket Club President Kam Siemens, and Punjab Panthers Coach Sukhjinder Singh at the Gurdwara Skeena Valley Guru Nanak Brotherhood in Terrace on Aug. 20. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
EXCLUSIVE: Terrace Cricket Club secures dedicated pitch after five-year pursuit

Participants of the Intro to Cricket event gather on Aug. 6, during the 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days festival, taking part in a community effort to learn and promote the basics of cricket in the region. (Contributed photo)
Terrace celebrates cricket with inaugural event at 2023 Riverboat Days festival

2 Evacuation Orders and an Alert have been issued for areas affected by Tatuk Lake and Big Creek Wildfires in northwest B.C. (Black Press Media file photo)
Evacuation Orders issued for areas affected by Tatuk Lake and Big Creek Wildfires