Authorities responded to a collision on the morning of Jan. 19. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

Update: None injured in collision near Burns Lake

Highway 16 re-opened at location of accident

According to Drive B.C., Highway 16 has re-opened for single lane alternating traffic at the site of a collision between Sheraton Subdivision Road and East End Road, three km west of Priestly Hill and 30 km east of Burns Lake.

The collision took place at approximately 5 a.m. this morning [Jan. 19] between a lumber truck and a wide load trailer. According to authorities, no one was injured.

“Burns Lake Fire Rescue arrived a the scene shortly after a B.C. Ambulance crew, followed by local RCMP,” said Burns Lake Fire Chief Robert Krause. “There were no injuries or fatalities. We left the scene at 6 a.m. and when we left there was still debris on the road as well as a large section of the trailer.”

