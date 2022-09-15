Nominations close for the municipal election

And the race is on.

Nominations for the Oct. 15 municipal election closed everywhere on Sept. 9 except for the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako Electoral Area A, which had been extended to Sept. 16 because the district received no nominations by Sept 9. However, at the last minute of the extension, a former director, Stoney Stoltenberg threw his name in. He is running unopposed.

In Telkwa, councillor incumbents Leroy Dekens and Derek Meerdink are going head to head for mayor. There are four people in line for the four council seats. They are Lee Ewald, Cathy Frenette, Annette Morgan and Simon Schat, who will be acclaimed to the positions.

In Smithers, Murrary Hawse is running against incumbent Gladys Atrill for mayor and there are nine people vying for one of the six council seats. They are: Nick Briere, John Buikema, Calvin Elliott, Adam Koch, Laura Leonard (Stanton), Jason McCrindle, Genevieve Paterson, Sam Raven, and Frank Wray.

In New Hazelton, Robert Henwood is challenging incumbent Gail Lowry for the mayor’s chain and the six sitting councillors will remain. They are Allan Berg, Braunwyn K Henwood, Jutta Hobenshield, Ray Sturney, and Mike Weeber.

In the Village of Hazelton, there will be a new mayor. Julie R Maitland and Charlotte L Linford will be running against each other for the top job. The four people acclaimed for council are Christine M Anonuevo and incumbents Wendy C Blackstock, Buddy G Smith, and Jody F Tetreau.

Candidates for the office of School District #54, trustee, Zone 2 (Smithers, Glentranna/Driftwood) are Michael Burns, Frank Farrell, Jason Krauskopf and Floyd Krishan. For Zone 3 (Telkwa/Quick) Kristina Graham is the only one running and Ann P Michell is running opposed for Zone 1 (Lake Kathlyn/Evelyn/Moricetown.)

Key dates:

Sept. 17: Official start of campaign period.

Oct. 5: Advance poll.

Oct. 12: Advance poll.

Oct. 15: General voting.

Election 2022