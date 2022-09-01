Nomination process for the upcoming municipal elections starts this week

Elections gearing up for October 15, positions in Smithers and Telkwa up for grabs

The nomination period for the upcoming municipal elections opens August 30 and runs until September 9.

The election will be held on October 15. Smithers residents will elect one mayor, and six councillors. Telkwa residents will elect one mayor; and four councillors.

Nomination packages can be picked up at the town’s office in Smithers and the village’s office in Telkwa.

Sam Raven is the first to announce her candidacy for one of the council seats in Smithers.

Raven previously ran in the Oct. 17, 2020 byelection coming in fourth out of four candidates for the council seat opened when Gladys Atrill stepped down to run for mayor. She said it was difficult campaigning during the COVID-19 pandemic and is looking forward this time to getting out and connecting with people “to hear about their concerns, ideas, and vision for the town.”

Raven said her motivation for running is personal.

“I have lived here for most of my life, my husband and I are raising our three kids here and I know how fortunate we are to live in a place that provides so many opportunities for my family. I see and have experienced the challenges that so many in our community are facing, rising costs, lack of housing and an increase in criminal activity are just a few of the issues.”

She believes her years of experience working as a community support worker and union activist have given her the background and skills to help tackle the issues at the council table.

Raven currently works as a constituency assistant for Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen.

The only other person who has officially announced their candidacy is Gladys Atrill, who will be seeking re-election as mayor.

In Telkwa, current councillors Leroy Dekens, Derek Merdink and Annette Morgan have said they’ll run again. Councillor Dave Livesey has already announced he won’t be seeking another term.

The village is currently without a mayor after Brad Layton stepped down earlier citing health reasons.

In the last Telkwa municipal election, there was only a mayoral race because the councillors were all acclaimed. However, there have been two byelections since then to replace councillors Rick Fuerst and Matthew Monkman who stepped down mid-term.

-with files from Thom Barker

Election 2022