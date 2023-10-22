‘No retribution’ says mom of teen fatally run over by vehicle in Kelowna

The teen was struck by Been Lee Park on Oct. 21

UPDATE: 5 p.m.

Paule Seeger said her son was a social butterfly who was loved a lot.

“He was, he was an old soul. He was clever. He had a devilish grin and he loved his brother and he was very loved,” she said at the vigil for her 15-year-old son Tristan who died after being struck by a vehicle on Oct. 21.

Seeger said it was his friends who planned the vigil and asked for those who attended to bring a stuffed animal.

“They have all come together and brought beautiful flowers and oh, that sweater,” she said pointing to a sweatshirt that said law on it.

Tristin wanted to go to law school after he graduated. Seeger explained that the whole family was going to move to the U.K. eventually.

When asked about the disturbance at the vigil, Seeger said there should be no retribution for what happened to her son.

“What we’re doing is we’re going to we’re share Tristan’s memory and the person who killed him may have killed him, but he’ll never kill his memory,” she said.

RCMP have not stated they have arrested the driver involved in the incident near Ben Lee Park on Saturday.

Those in attendance were angered and spoke of their frustration that Tristin had reportedly been fatally hit by a vehicle.

The case has been given to the Criminal Collision Investigation Team.

Anyone with information regarding the matter is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Teddy bears placed at vigil. (Brittany Webster/ Black Press Media)

Multiple police are on the scene of a vigil for a teen who was reportedly fatally run over by a vehicle near Ben Lee Park in Kelowna.

On Oct. 21, RCMP stated they were investigating two related incidents that took place in Rutland that afternoon.

A pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Franklyn and Houghton Roads. It’s unclear if the driver stayed on scene or spoke with police.

One person was injured and taken to hospital with serious injuries. That person is being identified on social media as 15-year-old Tristan Seeger, by Paule Seeger. She said Tristin died Sunday morning in hospital.

A vigil was taking place for the teen at the park at about 4 p.m., when a vehicle reportedly drove by and several people in attendance began to chase it. More than six RCMP vehicles then descended on the scene.

About 200 people were gathered at Ben Lee Park for the vigil.

A group of more than 200 people have arrived at Ben Lee Park in #Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood for a vigil for 15-year-old Tristan Seeger. More than six RCMP vehicles in the area. @KelownaCapNews @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/eyAkIw56Hj — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) October 22, 2023

