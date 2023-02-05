No one injured in Kitwanga restaurant fire that destroys popular eatery

The 37 Grille in Kitwanga is no more.

The restaurant, famous for its gourmet burgers, burned to the ground Friday (Feb. 3) night. Fortunately, no one was hurt according to an emotional Facebook post by co-owner Carley Faulkner.

“We’re ok,” she wrote. “Alan and I got out in time when we realized it was burning, and the boys weren’t there, so we are completely grateful it wasn’t worse.

“On the other hand, it’s utterly heartbreaking to watch helplessly as everything turns to ashes in front of your eyes. Life has its twists and turns. Always reminding you that you can make all the plans you want, but in the end, life says otherwise.”

The Gitwangak Volunteer Fire Department responded, but the blaze was already too far gone by the time firefighters arrived.

There is no word as yet what may have caused the fire.

MORE TO COME…

