A car crashed through the front of Little Owl Academy in Kelowna on Friday morning (Feb. 7). (Mackenzie Britton - Capital News).

No one hurt after car crashes into Kelowna daycare

There are no reports of any injuries

A car smashed through the front of a childcare centre in Kelowna Friday morning, however it doesn’t appear there are any injuries.

The car crashed through Little Owl Academy, located on Kane Road in Glemore, around 8:30 a.m.

Fire crews and police are on scene and assessing the situation.

Little Owl Academy will be closed for the rest of the day.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Canadians arrive home after evacuation from Wuhan amid novel coronavirus
Next story
Man describes being ‘clobbered’ by mudslide up rural Hope road

Just Posted

Hereditary chiefs say they will challenge Coastal GasLink’s environmental certification

Hereditary chief Na’Moks (John Ridsdale) made the announcement the morning of Feb. 6

VIDEO: Six arrested as RCMP enforce court order on Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps

Move comes one day after talks between the Wet’suwet’en and the government ended without solution

‘We’ll never put a price tag on our land’: hereditary chiefs say RCMP injunction enforcement imminent

Talks between the hereditary chiefs and the Province ended on Feb. 4

Bachrach calls on Trudeau to meet with hereditary chiefs in CGL dispute

The federal government maintains the issue is solely under provincial jurisdiction

Hereditary Chiefs say CGL asked B.C. to drop talks after making clear no access would be granted

The Province denies that it walked away from discussions and says it is committed to dialogue

Fashion Fridays: what you need to know when buying jeans

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. fruit company that developed nonbrowning Arctic apple sells to U.S. firm

Okanagan Specialty Fruits Inc. developed the nonbrowning Arctic apple

No one hurt after car crashes into Kelowna daycare

There are no reports of any injuries

B.C. man with same first and last name wanted on various charges

John Wilfred John wanted for forcible confinement, assault and threats

Trans Mountain pipeline expansion cost jumps 70% to $12.6 billion

The estimate of $7.4 billion was made in 2017 by the previous owner

VIDEO: Canadians arrive home after evacuation from Wuhan amid novel coronavirus

Group will undergo two weeks of quarantine

Man describes being ‘clobbered’ by mudslide up rural Hope road

Tim Helmer woke to his car spinning in the dark, with debris and water flowing over windshield

Two B.C. visitors test positive for Wuhan coronavirus, now four cases

Man, woman in 30s staying with second patient in Vancouver area

RCMP cleared after B.C. woman found dead in home, despite police check

Elizabeth Joanna Napierala, 45, was reported missing on Sept. 3, 2019

Most Read